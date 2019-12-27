Blues Recall Defenseman Jake Walman

San Antonio Rampage defenseman Jake Walman

SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Friday that the Blues have recalled defenseman Jake Walman from the San Antonio Rampage.

Walman, 23, has appeared in 32 AHL games this season, his second campaign with the Rampage. A third-round draft pick of the Blues in 2014, the Toronto, Ontario native has four goals and 18 points with the Rampage this season, as well as a plus-1 rating. Walman is tied for 13th among all AHL defensemen in scoring, and he leads all defensemen with 94 shots on goal.

In 164 career AHL games with the Rampage, Binghamton Devils, and Chicago Wolves, Walman has totaled 13 goals, 54 points, and 98 penalty minutes.

Defenseman Niko Mikkola was assigned to San Antonio by the Blues on Tuesday. Mikkola has collected two goals and eight points in 26 games while serving as an assistant captain with the Rampage this season. He did not see game action during his time with the Blues.

The Rampage begin a weekend home-and-home tonight as Los Chimuelos when they host the Texas Stars at the AT&T Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game is televised on FOX Sports Southwest, and also broadcast on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV. The 2019-20 Rampage season is presented by H-E-B.

