Bears Summon Milner from South Carolina

December 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Parker Milner from the South Carolina Stingrays.

Milner, 29, has posted an 11-0-2-1 record in 15 appearances with the Stingrays this season. He leads the ECHL in goals against average (1.86) and shutouts (5), and ranks second in the league in wins (11), and third in save percentage (.927). Over the past three seasons, Milner has appeared in 14 games with Hershey with a 6-7-1 record, a 3.16 goals against average, and a .898 save percentage.

Hershey visits Utica tonight at 7:05 p.m. from the Adirondack Bank Center. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network.

