Bears Summon Milner from South Carolina
December 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Parker Milner from the South Carolina Stingrays.
Milner, 29, has posted an 11-0-2-1 record in 15 appearances with the Stingrays this season. He leads the ECHL in goals against average (1.86) and shutouts (5), and ranks second in the league in wins (11), and third in save percentage (.927). Over the past three seasons, Milner has appeared in 14 games with Hershey with a 6-7-1 record, a 3.16 goals against average, and a .898 save percentage.
Hershey visits Utica tonight at 7:05 p.m. from the Adirondack Bank Center. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2019
- Sens Continue to Add to Franchise Best Road Winning Streak - Belleville Senators
- Lindholm Returns to Eagles, Anderson Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Bears Summon Milner from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Captain John McCarthy Announces Retirement Due to Health Reasons - San Jose Barracuda
- Christian Djoos Recalled by Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Tinordi, Blackwell Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Heat Return from Holiday Break against San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 27, 2019 vs. Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Mathieu Joseph to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Red Wings Bring Back Three from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Host Hartford for Teddy Bear Toss - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, December 27 - Belleville Senators
- Blues Recall Defenseman Jake Walman - San Antonio Rampage
- Panthers Recall D Riley Stillman from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.