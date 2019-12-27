Sens Continue to Add to Franchise Best Road Winning Streak

December 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators have never been hotter on the road.

The Sens enter tonight's contest against Rochester riding a franchise best 10-game road win streak.

The Senators haven't lost away from CAA Arena since Nov. 8, a 4-3 overtime loss in Syracuse. The last time Belleville didn't earn at least a point on the road was more than two months ago in a 5-3 loss to Springfield on Oct. 26.

"I don't know what it is but I think collectively as a team we have been better on the road than at home and that isn't necessarily that bad of a thing," Sens captain Jordan Szwarz said. "Obviously getting points on the road is a lot harder to do and we've been able to do that and that is a positive there itself.

"But we know as a team we have to getter on home ice."

Belleville is 7-9-0-0 at home this season, a stark contrast from last season when they won 22 home games. In 2018-19, the Sens won 15 road games all year. They're 11-2-1-0 on the road this season.

"I think being on the road always gives you a good opportunity to bond a little more with your teammates," Szwarz said. "We have a long road trip coming up and that will give us a good chance to bond together a little more, spend some time riding that bus.

"It gives us a chance to get to know guys a little better and bond closer as a group."

The Senators return home Saturday to host Syracuse to open a four-game homestand before the team departs on that grueling 16-day road trip.

Another road win would add more fuel to the fire of returning home.

"You can use that momentum on the road and bring it home," Szwarz said.

