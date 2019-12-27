Lindholm Returns to Eagles, Anderson Reassigned to Utah

American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Anton Lindholm has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche. In addition, defenseman Josh Anderson has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Lindholm has collected one goal and one assist in 23 games with the Eagles this season, he has also notched one assist in four NHL contests with Colorado. Anderson returns to Utah where he has posted one assist in five games. The 21-year old has also netted one goal in six AHL games with the Eagles this season.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to Tucson, Arizona to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, December 28th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

