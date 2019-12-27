Tinordi, Blackwell Recalled by Predators

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Colin Blackwell and defenseman Jarred Tinordi from the Admirals.

Blackwell recorded his first career NHL point with an assist in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. He's skated in six games with the Predators this season, recording a +4 rating and averaging 10:32 of ice time. In the AHL, Blackwell is third on the Admirals in points with 23 (6g-17a) in 26 games this season, his second with the team and fourth as a pro. The center has recorded 16 points (3g-13a) in his last month of AHL play - 12 of which came during a career-best nine-game point streak (3g-9a) from Nov. 13-Dec. 1. He also recorded his second career four-point game on Dec. 6 after dishing out four assists in Milwaukee's 7-1 victory over Iowa.

Tinordi is in his second season as captain of the Admirals and has helped lead the team to an AHL-best 22-4-3-2 record (49 points). The 6-foot-6, 229-pound blueliner has five assists, a +10 rating and a team-leading 51 penalty minutes in 28 games for Milwaukee this season. In 2018-19, Tinordi established career highs in games played (75), points (22) and goals (8) and guided Milwaukee to a second-place finish in the AHL's Central Division and a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the 15th time in franchise history. The native of Burnsville, Minn., was originally drafted in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens and has skated in 53 career NHL games, posting six points (6a).

The Admirals return to the ice from Christmas break tonight Friday, December 27 at Grand Rapids. They will look for their 10th consecutive home win on Saturday night when they finish a home-and-home set with the Griffins.

