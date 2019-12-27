Panthers Recall D Riley Stillman from T-Birds

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled defenseman Riley Stillman from Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Stillman, 21, has appeared in three games with Florida this season. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Peterborough, Ontario, has played in 25 games with Springfield this season, recording six points (3-3-6).

He has appeared in four career NHL regular-season games, all with Florida (2018-19 to 2019-20).

Stillman was originally selected by Florida in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

