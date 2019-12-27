Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Mathieu Joseph to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Mathieu Joseph to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Joseph, 22, has skated in 32 games with the Lightning this season, posting four goals and seven points to go along with 14 penalty minutes. The Laval, Quebec native has appeared in 102 career NHL games, all with the Lightning over the past two seasons, recording 17 goals and 33 points. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward has skated in two games with the Crunch this season, recording one goal. Joseph was originally drafted by the Lightning in the fourth round, 120th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

