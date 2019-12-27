Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, December 27

December 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators head into the States for the middle game of its 3-in-3 as they visit the Rochester Americans.

The Senators (18-11-1-0) claimed victory in Toronto yesterday afternoon to push its road winning streak to a remarkable 10 games. The win kept the Sens in fourth place in the North Division but distanced their lead over Syracuse to three points for the final playoff spot.

Rochester (19-6-2-2) sits atop the North Division by three points over the Marlies. The Amerks' 42 points are the third most in the AHL behind just Milwaukee and Tucson.

The Americans are 10-3-1-2 at home but the Sens are 11-2-1-0 on the road.

Roster notes

No changes overnight for the Sens as they head into Rochester for the first time this season.

Joey Daccord started yesterday for the Sens so hockey trends would suggest Filip Gustavsson starts today but Daccord has been stellar on the road so Troy Mann may go with the rookie netminder once again tonight.

Previous history

Belleville is 7-4-1-0 all-time against Rochester with four of those wins coming away from home. Tonight is the first meeting this season between these two teams.

Who to watch

Rookie forward Josh Norris has goals in three straight games for the Sens while his 14 goals continues to lead all AHL rookies. He has 24 points in 29 games this year.

Casey Mittelstadt was reassigned by Buffalo before the break to the AHL for the first time and is so far pointless in three games. The 21-year-old has 39 points (17 goals) in 114 career NHL games.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV as well Facebook Watch. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.