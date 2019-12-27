Chimuelos Fall to Stars in Shootout

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Nathan Walker scored for the second time in as many games and Ville Husso made 37 saves, but it wasn't enough as the Texas Stars (13-16-3) skated to a 3-2 shootout win over Los Chimuelos de San Antonio (11-13-9) on Friday night at the AT&T Center.

Anthony Louis and Joel Kiviranta scored for the Stars to erase a 2-0 Chimuelos lead, and Jason Robertson scored the only goal of the shootout as San Antonio fell to 0-4 in shootouts this season and 0-9 in games decided beyond regulation.

Walker gave los Chimuelos the lead just 1:42 into the first period. Jordan Nolan carried the puck into the right-wing corner and found Walker in the right circle for a snap shot past Texas goaltender Jake Oettinger. Walker's 14th of the season gave San Antonio a 1-0 lead.

Klim Kostin added to the lead at 9:46 of the first period with his fourth goal of the season, beating Oettinger with a wrist shot from the left circle. With an assist on the play, Mike Vecchione notched his 100th career AHL point.

San Antonio scored on two of its first three shots.

The Stars outshot los Chimuelos 23-10 over the first two periods, and they cut the deficit at 7:38 of the second period. With San Antonio in the midst of a change, Emil Djuse hit Louis with a stretch pass. Louis broke in from the left wing and beat Husso with a wrist shot for a power play goal, Louis' fourth goal of the season.

Texas tied the game at 4:54 of the third period when a Gavin Bayreuther point shot ticked ff of Kiviranta and through Husso for Kiviranta's seventh goal of the season, making it 2-2.

Los Chimuelos had four shots in overtime but could not net the winner. Vecchione hit the post for los Chimuelos, while Robertson rang iron for the Stars.

Joey LaLeggia, Austin Poganski, and Kostin were all stopped in the shootout. Robertson beat Husso between the legs in the first round. The Stars improved to 4-2 in the shootout and snapped a four-game losing streak against San Antonio.

Los Chimuelos are 6-2-2 when leading entering the third period. The Stars earned just their second win this season when trailing after 40 minutes. San Antonio moved into fourth place with the point earned, but Texas is now two points behind los Chimuelos in the Central Division standings.

The Rampage return to action on Saturday night when they complete the home-and-home set with the Texas Stars at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Walker (14); Kostin (4)

Ville Husso: 37 saves on 39 shots; 1 save on 2 shootout attempts

Power Play: 1-for-4

Penalty Kill: 2-for-3

THREE STARS:

1) Jason Robertson - TEX

2) Joel L'Esperance - TEX

3) Nathan Walker - SA

