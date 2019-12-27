Rocket Put in Strong Effort, But Marlies Trio of Second-Period Goals Lead them to 3-2 Victory
December 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - The Toronto Marlies used three goals in 0:59 of the second period to escape Place Bell with a 3-2 victory over the Laval Rocket in front of 6, 940 spectators on Friday night.
All five of the game's goals were scored in a span of 10:13 in the middle frame. The first three went to the visitors, off the sticks of Pontus Aberg, Kalle Kossila and Joseph Duszak. Evan McEneny and Yannick Veilleux regained two of those goals, but the Rocket were unable to find the precious equalizer despite heavily outshooting the Marlies.
After a scoreless first period, Aberg opened the floodgates at 7:35 of the middle frame, while Kossila and Duszak added their firsts of the season less than a minute later to give the Marlies a commanding three-goal lead. The Rocket, however, returned the favour scoring a pair of goals just 28 seconds apart, cutting the deficit to one after two periods. McEneny notched his first of the season- and first as a Rocket- followed by Veilleux's second goal in just his second game of the 2019-20 campaign.
Laval's persistent third-period pressure was not enough to see them beat Kasimir Kaskisuo who made 32 saves in the contest, earning himself the first star of the night.
"It was a good game. We had some good chances to tie the game up. We put out an unbelievable push in the third. We just did not score. We have seen some good stuff from guys who are playing big minutes," said Dale Weise after the game.
Friday's matchup marked the 100th career AHL game for Rocket forward, Jake Evans. Entering tonight's game, Toronto and Laval were separated by just five points in the standings.
The teams will meet again on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m., where the Rocket will look to close the gap. The Pro-Challenge presented by the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Marqeures/Scorers
LAV: McEneny (Alain, Leskinen) | Veilleux (Olofsson, McCarron)
TOR: Aberg (Bracco, Liljegren) | Kossila (Marchment, Read) | Duszak (Archibald)
Unités spéciales/Special teams
LAV | AN/PP: (1/4) | IN/PK: (0/1)
TOR | AN/PP: (1/1) | IN/PK: (3/4)
Gardiens/Goaltenders
LAV: Kinkaid (16/19) | Primeau (2/2)
TOR: Kaskisuo (32/34)
Trois étoiles/Three stars
1. Kaskisuo - TOR 2. McEneny - LAV 3. Duszak - TOR
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2019
- Griffins Fire Blanks at Admirals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Routs Rockford 6-2 Friday Night - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Put in Strong Effort, But Marlies Trio of Second-Period Goals Lead them to 3-2 Victory - Laval Rocket
- Chimuelos Fall to Stars in Shootout - San Antonio Rampage
- Late Goal Lifts Amerks over Senators - Rochester Americans
- Stars Come back to Defeat Rampage 3-2 in Shootout - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Wrap up Road-Swing at Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Angello's Hat Trick Powers Penguins to 4-2 Victory - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Adam Clendening to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Post Game Notes: Stars 3 at Rampage 2 (SO) - Texas Stars
- Crunch Burned by Devils, 2-1, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Get Back in Win Column with 4-3 Victory over Springfield Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Fall in Return from Holiday Break - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Schneider Stops 39 In 2-1 Win Over Crunch - Binghamton Devils
- Ladd scores twice, Bellows records a goal for the fifth straight home game in front of 6,271 fans on Friday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sens Suffer Late Disappointment in Rochester - Belleville Senators
- Sgarbossa's OT Goal in Utica Extends Bears Win Streak to Nine - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Top Line Flourishes, But Bruins Prevail - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Claw Back to Earn Point against Hershey - Utica Comets
- Ads Return from Break with Shutout - Milwaukee Admirals
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Eriksson Ek to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Host Fortnite Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Marlies Open a Back-To-Back against the Rocket Tonight in Laval - Toronto Marlies
- San Jose Doomed by Five-Goal Second, Dropped 8-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Quine Tallies Six Points in Offensive Onslaught over San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Sens Continue to Add to Franchise Best Road Winning Streak - Belleville Senators
- Lindholm Returns to Eagles, Anderson Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Bears Summon Milner from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Captain John McCarthy Announces Retirement Due to Health Reasons - San Jose Barracuda
- Christian Djoos Recalled by Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Tinordi, Blackwell Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Heat Return from Holiday Break against San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 27, 2019 vs. Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Mathieu Joseph to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Red Wings Bring Back Three from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Host Hartford for Teddy Bear Toss - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, December 27 - Belleville Senators
- Blues Recall Defenseman Jake Walman - San Antonio Rampage
- Panthers Recall D Riley Stillman from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Laval Rocket Stories
- Rocket Put in Strong Effort, But Marlies Trio of Second-Period Goals Lead them to 3-2 Victory
- Rocket Leave Utica with a 5-3 Defeat
- Rocket Register First Shootout Loss of the Season, Lose 3-2 to IceHogs
- Rocket Shutout 5-0 by the Rochester Americans
- Rochester Steals Two Points in 3-2 Victory over the Rocket