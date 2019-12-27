Heat Return from Holiday Break against San Jose

December 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Friday, December 27, 2019

Arena: SAP Center | San Jose, California

Date: Friday, December 27

Time: 1:15 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio. Listeners in the Stockton Area can also hear the game on Fox Sports Radio 1280 AM.

Join The Conversation: For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter. Join the conversation by replying to our updates or using the hashtag #STKvsSJ.

Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game Puck: Stay tuned on Twitter following the game for a chance to enter to win a puck signed by Corey Schueneman with our Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game selection!

TODAY

The Heat return from the holiday break with the first of a pair of road contests over the weekend, a Friday matinee against the San Jose Barracuda at the SAP Center. Stockton enters the game a perfect 4-0 on the year against San Jose, a record including three home wins and a victory earlier this month at the SAP Center.

Despite the lopsided season series thus far, the games have been mostly one-goal affairs - three 3-2 games for Stockton in addition to the most recent 5-2 result 12 days ago at Stockton Arena.

GOING STREAKING

The Heat added at least a point to their season total in the final six games before the AHL's holiday break and will look to continue that run heading into 2020. A point in today's game would allow Stockton to match its longest string of games with a point this season at seven, a stretch that went from Oct. 18 through Nov. 8 - when Stockton went 4-0-1-2. On the current stretch, the Heat are 4-0-1-1.

STEADY PRODUCTION

Second-year forwards Matthew Phillips and Glenn Gawdin have both gotten off to strong starts this season, Phillips coming into today's game tied for sixth in the AHL with 29 points and Gawdin tied for 13th with 26 points. Both members of the duo have been models of consistency throughout the season, neither having been held scoreless in consecutive games on the year. Both Phillips and Gawdin lit the lamp in Stockton's Saturday tilt against San Diego.

ROAD WARRIORS

Stockton has been exceptional on the road thus far this season, coming into today's game with the AHL's second-best road point percentage at .800, trailing only the Belleville Senators. The Heat have yet to play an away game within the state of California in which they don't register at least a point, going 8-0-0-1 on the year. In that record is a win in the club's lone contest thus far at the SAP Center, 3-2 on December 14.

ON THE ADVANTAGE

Stockton boasts the best complement of special teams units in the AHL, entering Friday's game tops on the power play and second on the penalty kill. The advantage on both sides against the Barracuda has been staggering thus far this season, the Heat clicking at 5-for-15 on the man-advantage while limiting San Jose to just 1-for-21 on the power play. Stockton has converted on the power play in all four games against the Barracuda this season and has killed 14-straight San Jose power plays.

CZARNIK'S IMPACT

Austin Czarnik has flexed his scoring ability in his limited time in Stockton this season, totaling five points (2g,3a) in four games, including a game-winning overtime goal at Ontario earlier this month. The forward has found his way onto the score sheet in three-straight games, sandwiched around a recall to the Calgary Flames, including a goal in back-to-back contests. Czarnik has two multi-point efforts in his last three games with the Heat.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.