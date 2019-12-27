Christian Djoos Recalled by Capitals

December 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that defenseman Christian Djoos has been recalled from the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washngton's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Djoos, 25, has recorded 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 25 games this season with Hershey. Djoos played 45 games with the Capitals last season, recording 10 points (one goal, nine assists). In 108 career NHL games, the Gothenburg, Sweden, native has recorded 24 points (four goals, 20 assists). Djoos was selected by the Capitals in the seventh round, 195th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft, and was part of Washington's 2018 Stanley Cup Championship team. .

Hershey visits Utica tonight at 7:05 p.m. from the Adirondack Bank Center. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.