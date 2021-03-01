Stars, Barracuda Postponement Relocated to San Jose on April 14
March 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today with the AHL and San Jose Barracuda that their postponed game on Feb. 16, 2021 has been reschedule and relocated to Solar4America Ice at San Jose on Apr. 14, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT.
The Barracuda have completed their only trip to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park this year and will not be returning for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. This change will reduce Texas' home schedule to 14 remaining games and increase their road schedule to 16 remaining games.
Fans who purchased tickets to the game on Tuesday, Feb. 16 through Ticketmaster.com and have not already received a refund, should contact Ticketmaster's Customer Support. Fans with season ticket packages that have been impacted by this change to the schedule will have their tickets automatically banked in their account for a future game this season. Please direct questions to the Stars ticket department at tickets@texasstars.com or by calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).
The Stars begin a three-game road trip on Wednesday, Mar. 3 at 7:30 p.m. CT as they face the Tucson Roadrunners at Tucson Convention Center Arena. The Stars and Roadrunners will play three of their six meetings this season across four nights from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Texas Stars face the San Jose Barracuda
(Mollie Kendall)
