Pitlick Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month

March 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that center Rem Pitlick has been selected as the CCM/American Hockey League's Player of the Month for February.

Pitlick scored a league-leading eight goals in eight games during the month, which helped the Wolves set a franchise record for fastest start (7-0-0-0) and deliver the franchise's best record in February (8-1-0-0).

The 23-year-old Pitlick, who was born in Ottawa, Ontario, while his father, Lance, played as a defenseman for the Ottawa Senators, delivered the game-winning goals in the Wolves' second and third games - both of them wins over the Rockford IceHogs.

The second-year pro recorded two goals against Rockford on Feb. 9 and two against Iowa on Feb. 20 and currently owns a four-game goal streak. In addition to leading the AHL in goals, Pitlick shares second place in points with 10 and ranks among the top 10 in plus/minus rating at +8.

"So 'Pitter,' he's got some really good tools as I'm just learning myself," said Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky, who did not see Pitlick play for the Milwaukee Admirals last year while serving as the Charlotte Checkers' head coach. "He can fly. His speed is a factor. And we've got him on the (penalty kill), which I think can be another little tool in his toolbox. It's something that he can do. I think he's a smart player. He can drive offense. He can delay. He can play with some pace. He's dangerous all over the ice."

In addition to honoring Pitlick as the Player of the Month, the AHL selected San Diego defenseman Jamie Drysdale as Rookie of the Month and Henderson's Logan Thompson as Goaltender of the Month.

Pitlick and the Wolves, who share the AHL's best record with the Henderson Silver Knights, are slated to host the Cleveland Monsters at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates.

Fans are not permitted to attend in accordance with Illinois Department of Public Health safety guidelines, but they can get their smiling faces inside the building with a personalized St. Patrick's cutout placed in the Wolves Fan Gallery, presented by Hefty. To learn how to take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit bit.ly/WolvesCutouts or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.