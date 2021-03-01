Laval Rocket Release Forward Kevin Lynch

MONTREAL - The Laval Rocket announced today having reached a mutual agreement to release forward Kevin Lynch, allowing him and his family to return home in the United States.

Lynch, 29, joined the Rocket on October 1, 2019 as a free agent. He suited up in 61 regular season games for Laval, amassing 23 points (8 goals, 15 assists) and serving 39 penalty minutes. In his AHL career with the Syracuse Crunch, the Manitoba Moose and Laval, he played in 215 regular season games, recording 60 points (30 goals, 30 assists). He added 10 points in 27 playoff games.

A native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Lynch was selected in the second round, 56th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

