Moose Rally Falls Short

March 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (4-5-0-0) lost a 4-2 contest against the Toronto Marlies (5-4-0-0) on Monday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ont. With 8:20 gone in the first period, Adam Brooks cashed in on a rebound and gave the Marlies the one-goal lead. Just over a minute later, Nick Robertson capitalized on a Toronto power play opportunity and pushed the Marlies lead to 2-0.

With just over two minutes remaining in the second period, a puck battle ensued in front of Moose goaltender Mikhail Berdin. Manitoba tried to clear the puck, however Teemu Kivihalme intercepted the attempt and scored to give the Marlies the 3-0 lead. At 18:49 of the second frame, Joseph Duszak sent a rink-long pass that found Tyler Gaudet for a breakaway opportunity but Berdin denied his chance.

Just three minutes into the third, Marlies netminder Andrew D'Agostini made an attempt to play the puck but Nathan Todd got to it faster. Todd found Jeff Malott in front and Malott capitalized to get the Moose on the board. With 7:58 left in the period, Joona Luoto ripped a laser past D'Agostini and made the score 3-2. With 15 seconds remaining in regulation, Teemu Kivihalme found Manitoba's empty net and stamped Toronto's 4-2 win.

Statbook

Nathan Todd extended his point streak to eight games (4G, 6A). He also has assists six-straight contests.

Jeff Malott is now second on the Moose with three goals on the season.

The Moose allowed their least number of shots against (23) this season.

12 of 18 Moose skaters recorded a shot on goal.

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent on Nathan Todd

"I think his conditioning is really good. I think he has the confidence now that he can make plays. That he can contribute offensively and he can make plays. That's all confidence.

Forward Joona Luoto

"The first period wasn't what we wanted, we weren't in the game. Our legs weren't moving and they scored a couple on us. It wasn't the perfect start but as the game went on we were better and in third period we were dominating the ice, able to score a couple but it was a tough one."

What's Next?

The Moose take on the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The game is available to watch on MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE, CJOB.com/sports and AHLTV.com. Broadcast starts 5:45 p.m. CT.

By: Jennifer Redenbach

