Roadrunners Reading Day Tuesday with Bookmans
March 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes will celebrate Roadrunners Reading Day on Tuesday with Bookmans Entertainment Exchange.
Roadrunners Goaltender Connor LaCouvee will be reading the Dr Seuss book There's a Wocket in my Pocket at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a YouTube Premiere.
The Roadrunners have also teamed up with Bookmans Entertainment Exchange to offer Roadrunners Reading Packs while supplies last at all three Tucson Bookmans locations from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday for children ages 4-12.
The Reading Packs will include:
-Dr Seuss book
-El Lazo Puck
-Roadrunners Pencil
-Roadrunners Face Covering
-Roadrunners Sticker
-Special offer from Bookmans Entertainment Exchange
Children must be present at Bookmans to collect their reading packs.
Roadrunners mascot Dusty will be present at the Bookmans East located at 6230 East Speedway from 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Other participating Bookmans Locations for Roadrunners Reading Day
Bookmans Northwest
3733 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741
Bookmans Midtown
3330 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716
