Roadrunners Reading Day Tuesday with Bookmans

March 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes will celebrate Roadrunners Reading Day on Tuesday with Bookmans Entertainment Exchange.

Roadrunners Goaltender Connor LaCouvee will be reading the Dr Seuss book There's a Wocket in my Pocket at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a YouTube Premiere.

The Roadrunners have also teamed up with Bookmans Entertainment Exchange to offer Roadrunners Reading Packs while supplies last at all three Tucson Bookmans locations from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday for children ages 4-12.

The Reading Packs will include:

-Dr Seuss book

-El Lazo Puck

-Roadrunners Pencil

-Roadrunners Face Covering

-Roadrunners Sticker

-Special offer from Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

Children must be present at Bookmans to collect their reading packs.

Roadrunners mascot Dusty will be present at the Bookmans East located at 6230 East Speedway from 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Other participating Bookmans Locations for Roadrunners Reading Day

Bookmans Northwest

3733 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741

Bookmans Midtown

3330 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716

