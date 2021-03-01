Belleville Senators Sign Goaltender Tye Austin to An Amateur Tryout

The Belleville Senators have signed goaltender Tye Austin to an Amateur Tryout (ATO). The Dunrobin, Ontario native spent the past two seasons with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League, where he was selected 43rd overall in the third round of the 2018 OHL Priority Selection from the Kanata Lasers Midget AAA.

Austin is coming off of a shortened OHL season which saw him record five wins in 17 total games played. The 18-year old has spent much of his first two junior seasons serving a backup role but has made a strong bid for the starting role with the Petes for the 2020-21 season. In his first season with the Petes, he had five wins in 19 total games played. He has been named OHL Academic Player of the Month on two separate occasions.

Hailing from the Ottawa Valley, Austin developed as a member of both the Ottawa Valley Titans and the Kanata Lasers 'AAA' programs. He also represented Hockey Eastern Ontario at the Ontario Hockey League's Gold Cup in 2018 ahead of his first season with the Petes.

Austin joins the Senators on an ATO as the team resumes their 2021 season after a week-and-a-half long break. The remainder of the 2021 season was recently announced by the league including details on the Belleville Senators' temporary relocation to the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa for their 2021 home games.

The Senators welcome the Stockton Heat to the Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday, Mar 5th at 7:00 pm ET. This will be the first-ever matchup between the two clubs. You can catch the action live on AHLTV.

