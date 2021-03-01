San Diego Gulls Defenseman Jamie Drysdale Named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month

SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today San Diego Gulls defenseman Jamie Drysdale has been selected as the league's CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for February 2021.

Drysdale, 18 (8/4/2002), registered four goals and five assists for nine points in 11 games from the San Diego blue line, tying for the team scoring lead.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Drysdale earned a goal and an assist in the second game of his pro career on Feb. 6, becoming the youngest player in Gulls history to score his first career AHL goal (18 years, 9 months, 28 days).

Drysdale notched two assists in a 3-2 win over Colorado on Feb. 13, and potted the game-winning goal in overtime as the Gulls beat the Eagles, 3-2, on Feb. 14. He assisted on the decisive score in a 4-3 win over Bakersfield on Feb. 17, and had his third multiple-point outing of the month with a goal and an assist in a 7-3 win over Colorado on Feb. 20. Finally, Drysdale scored his fourth goal of the season - tops among all AHL defensemen - in a 3-2 setback at Henderson on Feb. 26.

Drysdale becomes the third Gull to be selected Rookie of the Month, joining Max Comtois (Feb. 2020) and Brandon Montour (Nov. 2015).

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Drysdale has played the last two seasons with Erie in the Ontario Hockey League, earning OHL First All-Star Team honors in 2019-20. The 18-year-old Toronto native has represented Canada at the last two IIHF World Junior Championship tournaments, winning gold in 2020 and silver in 2021.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month, Drysdale will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.

