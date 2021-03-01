Phantoms Welcome Fans Back to PPL Center at 15% Capacity

March 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - Today, Governor Wolf announced that PPL Center can reopen to fans at 15% capacity. PPL Center and the Phantoms are thrilled to welcome back fans and are committed to providing a safe environment for fans to once again enjoy live sports and entertainment.

To provide this safe and enjoyable environment, PPL Center and the Phantoms have created a comprehensive reopening plan, Back to Live, which aligns with state and local requirements, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, and has been reviewed by Lehigh Valley Health Network's (LVHN) Division of Infectious Diseases. PPL Center's Back to Live plan and mitigation tactics have been developed to ensure a safe, contactless, and completely transformed, better-than-before live entertainment experience.

The facility offers a state-of-the-art HVAC system allowing double filtration and maximum outside air circulation. The PPL Center has upgraded their filters to MERV 14 rating, which are typically used in hospitals and clean rooms to remove 90% of air particles including bacteria and virus carriers.

Existing cleaning procedures have been amplified and additional routine sanitizing of all high touch surfaces and areas has been implemented for all events using CDC-recommended disinfectant and electrostatic sprayers.

Fans can expect to see a number of new enhancements upon their return to PPL Center. Print-at-home and mobile ticket options will be strongly encouraged to further support social distancing efforts. Guests will have the ability to scan their own tickets at all entrances using new, state-of-the-art ticket pedestals allowing for contactless entry.

Upgraded point-of-sale systems have been installed at all concession and merchandise stands featuring Tap N' Go pay options, Apple Pay and Google Pay, to encourage contactless and cashless transactions where possible. Mobile concession ordering within the Phantoms365 App will also become available to fans during the upcoming hockey season.

Some of PPL Center's additional enhancements and procedures include:

- Nose and mouth coverings required for all guests and working personnel at all times, with the exception of when guests are eating or drinking from their seat

- New seating manifests consisting of socially distant pods of seats in varying sizes, each designed for one household or group to allow for proper social distancing

- Plexiglas dividers have been installed throughout the arena to provide further shielding where necessary between guests and various PPL Center employees, including the security screening at each entrance, concessions and merchandise stands, guest services, and more

- All restrooms equipped with touchless sinks, toilets, and soap and paper towel dispensers

- Hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the concourse for guest use at any time

- Capacity restrictions at all elevators and the Team Store to maintain social distance

- Floor markers and signage reminding guests to maintain a safe social distance from one another

- Temperature checks for all working personnel

A complete list of PPL Center's reopening plan advancements and procedures can be found at PPLCenter.com. PPL Center continues to monitor the situation for additional guidance issued by the CDC and local health officials, and is prepared to make appropriate adjustments as needed. The health and safety of our guests, athletes, performers, employees, and partners remains our highest priority as we continue to navigate uncharted waters.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.