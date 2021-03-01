Canadiens Agree to Terms on Three-Year Entry-Level Contract with Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother
March 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2021-22 to 2023-24) with defenseman Gianni Fairbrother.
Gianni FairbrotherThe agreement, which has an AAV of $848,333.33, will see Fairbrother earn $750,000 at the NHL level in both 2021-22 and 2022-23 and $775,000 in 2023-24. The deal also contains signing bonus payments of $92,500 in both 2021-22 and 2022-23 and $85,000 in 2023-24. Fairbrother is set to make $70,000 per season at the AHL level.
Fairbrother, 20, tallied 25 points in 37 games in 2019-20 with the Everett Silvertips in the WHL. The 6'01'' and 200 lbs defenseman missed the second half of the season due to an upper body injury which needed an operation.
This season, Fairbrother made his professional debuts in the American Hockey League, playing three games with the Laval Rocket. The left-handed defenseman, a North Vancouver, BC native registered an assist in his first game with the Rocket. This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, junior-eligible players were granted the possibility to play with the AHL affiliates while waiting for the different junior leagues to start their respective seasons.
Fairbrother was selected in the third round (77th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2021
- Canadiens Agree to Terms on Three-Year Entry-Level Contract with Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother - Laval Rocket
- Logan Shaw Named 4th Captain in Franchise History - Belleville Senators
- Max Willman Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lehigh Valley's Max Willman Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Laval Rocket Release Forward Kevin Lynch - Laval Rocket
- Belleville Senators Sign Goaltender Tye Austin to An Amateur Tryout - Belleville Senators
- Barracuda End Reign 3-1 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Laval Rocket Stories
- Canadiens Agree to Terms on Three-Year Entry-Level Contract with Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother
- Laval Rocket Release Forward Kevin Lynch
- Xavier Ouellet: the Helping Captain
- Kaiden Guhle and Gianni Fairbrother to Return to Junior Teams
- Laval Rocket Unveil Full Schedule for the 2021 Season