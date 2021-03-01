AHL Announces Changes to Barracuda's Schedule
March 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today changes to the San Jose Barracuda's (@SJBarracuda) 2021 schedule.
The following games have been added to the Barracuda's schedule after postponement (inclement weather/Covid-19 protocols):
April 14, 2021, vs. Texas Stars (5 p.m. - Solar4America Ice at San Jose)
May 3, 2021, vs. Bakersfield Condors (4 p.m. - Solar4America Ice at San Jose)
In addition, the team has moved its previously scheduled game on April 6, 2021, against the Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The team will also move its previously scheduled game with the San Diego Gulls (@SDGulls) on March 9 and with Henderson on April 7 from SAP Center at San Jose to Solar4America Ice at San Jose.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2021
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Stars, Barracuda Postponement Relocated to San Jose on April 14 - Texas Stars
- Morin Assigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Comeback Falls Just Short in Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Wolves Insider: A Goal-Scoring Juggernaut - Chicago Wolves
- AHL Announces Changes to Barracuda's Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Rich Clune Named Toronto Marlies Captain - Toronto Marlies
- Phantoms Welcome Fans Back to PPL Center at 15% Capacity - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- TSN1200 to Provide Broadcast Coverage of All Belleville Senators Home Games - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners Reading Day Tuesday with Bookmans - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls Defenseman Jamie Drysdale Named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month - San Diego Gulls
- Logan Thompson Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month - Henderson Silver Knights
- Pitlick Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month - Chicago Wolves
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 4 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Pitlick, Drysdale, Thompson Named CCM/AHL Award Winners for February - AHL
- Canadiens Agree to Terms on Three-Year Entry-Level Contract with Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother - Laval Rocket
- Logan Shaw Named 4th Captain in Franchise History - Belleville Senators
- Max Willman Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lehigh Valley's Max Willman Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Laval Rocket Release Forward Kevin Lynch - Laval Rocket
- Belleville Senators Sign Goaltender Tye Austin to An Amateur Tryout - Belleville Senators
- Barracuda End Reign 3-1 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.