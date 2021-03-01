AHL Announces Changes to Barracuda's Schedule

San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today changes to the San Jose Barracuda's (@SJBarracuda) 2021 schedule.

The following games have been added to the Barracuda's schedule after postponement (inclement weather/Covid-19 protocols):

April 14, 2021, vs. Texas Stars (5 p.m. - Solar4America Ice at San Jose)

May 3, 2021, vs. Bakersfield Condors (4 p.m. - Solar4America Ice at San Jose)

In addition, the team has moved its previously scheduled game on April 6, 2021, against the Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The team will also move its previously scheduled game with the San Diego Gulls (@SDGulls) on March 9 and with Henderson on April 7 from SAP Center at San Jose to Solar4America Ice at San Jose.

