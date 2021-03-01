Logan Thompson Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month

March 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The American Hockey League announced today, March 1, that Silver Knights rookie goaltender Logan Thompson has been named the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of February.

Thompson, 24, is 4-1-0 to begin his first season with Silver Knights, posting a 1.81 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage. Among all rookie goaltenders with at least three starts, the Calgary, Alberta native leads the American Hockey League in goals-against average and save percentage. He ranks tied for second among all AHL rookies in wins.

The 6-foot-4 Thompson signed an entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Jul. 13, 2020. He was the starting goaltender for the first game in Silver Knights history, a 5-2 win over the Ontario Reign in which he made 29 saves and earned First Star honors. Thompson made a career-high 41 saves on 43 shots in Bakersfield on Feb. 20, his lone defeat this season.

Thompson had made one AHL appearance prior to this season, playing one game for the Binghamton Devils in 2018-19. He spent the 2019-20 season with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, going 23-8-1 with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage, and three shutouts. In 2018-19, he was the USports (OUA West) Rookie of the Year and Goaltender of the Year at Brock University.

Thompson becomes the first player in Silver Knights history to receive a league-wide award. He is currently skating with the Vegas Golden Knights taxi squad.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.