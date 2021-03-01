Barracuda End Reign 3-1

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (3-2-1-0) put a season-high 47 shots on net on Sunday en-route to a 3-1 win over the Ontario Reign (LA Kings) (1-8-1-0) at Solar4America Ice at San Jose. In the victory, Joachim Blichfeld made it goals in three-straight games and points in his last five-straight contests as he lit the lamp twice.

- Kurtis Gabriel (2), opened up the scoring in the first period as he tipped-home a point shot to give San Jose a first-period lead. Gabriel has goals now in each of his first two games this season with the Barracuda after scoring five times in the AHL last season in 55 games played as a member of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

- Joachim Blichfeld (5, 6) netted his team-leading fifth and sixth goals of the year on Saturday, extending his point streak to five games (6G, 3A) and his goal streak to three. His second-period power-play goal turned out to be the game-winner. Blichfeld is now tied for third in the AHL in goals (6) and tied for seventh in points (9)

- Antti Suomela picked up an assist on Blichfeld's empty-netter, extending his point streak to five games (1G, 4A)

- Josef Korenar (2-0-0-0) stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced, improving to 2-0 on the season. A year ago, Korenar went 0-4-1 against the Kings affiliate but earned both wins over the weekend against Ontario

