TSN1200 to Provide Broadcast Coverage of All Belleville Senators Home Games

March 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







Belleville Senators announced today that TSN1200 will provide play by play coverage of all of the teams home games this season.

A.J. Jakubec will handle the play by play with AHL Hall of Famer Brad Smyth providing colour commentary.

All of the teams home and away games can be viewed online via CAA Belleville Senators AHL TV (www.ahltv.com). 15 of the teams 18 home games will also be broadcast live on TSN 1200 while also being simulcast on CJBQ in the Bay of Quinte.

