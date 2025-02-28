Stars Acquire Darin Green Jr.

February 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, announced today the acquisition of guard Darin Green Jr. from the available player pool.

Green Jr. (6-5, 195, UCF) most recently was a member of the San Antonio Spurs Summer League team during the 2024 California Classic and the Las Vegas NBA Summer League.

The Charlotte, N.C., native averaged 12.4 PPG in his two seasons at Florida State (2022-24), shooting 37.1% from three-point range, and ranking 11th in program history with 169 career-threes. Prior to his time in Tallahassee, Green played three seasons at UCF (2019-22), appearing in 82 games (66 starts) and averaging 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game for the Knights.

Green Jr. reunites with his former Florida State teammate, Stars' forward Jaylan Gainey.

The Stars will host Bronny James and the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers affiliate) tonight, Feb. 28, at the Maverik Center for their last West Valley City Night of the season. WVC edition jerseys will be given away to the first 300 fans in attendance. The game will tipoff at 7 P.M. MT and will be broadcast LIVE on NBAGLeague.com and SEG+.

