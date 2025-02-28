Bulls Topple Squadron for Third Consecutive Victory

February 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, toppled the Birmingham Squadron in a 102-100 victory on Thursday night. Guard Jordan Hall led the Bulls with 23 points, shooting 56% from the field. The victory was Windy City's third straight, which marks the longest current winning streak in the Eastern Conference.

Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty notched 20 points, eight rebounds, and five three-pointers. Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell added 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two blocks.

The Bulls moved quickly in transition to end the first quarter up by seven, with Hall and Freeman-Liberty tallying six points apiece. Windy City kept its lead into the break, and outrebounded Birmingham 26 to 17 in the first half. That would continue late into the fourth quarter, where the Squadron made a late push. Guard Izaiah Brockington connected for 12 points and a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc in the final period. It wasn't enough, though, as strong defense by the Bulls kept their lead.

Brockington led all scorers with 24 points (9-16 FG) and tied Freeman-Liberty with a game-high five three-pointers. Squadron forward Josh Oduro recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double, as did guard Lester Quinones (19 points, 10 rebounds).

The Bulls jump to 9-15 with the win, while the Squadron fall to 7-15.

Windy City earns two days of rest before heading south to take on the Osceola Magic. The two squads will play a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday. Sunday's game is scheduled for 2pm CT and will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.