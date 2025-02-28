Skyhawks Drop Friday Night Contest 100-87 to Rio Grande

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (12-10) dropped the first of a two-game series against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (11-10) on Friday night, 100-87. Friday's contest marked the Skyhawks' first home game in over two weeks at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

Rookie guard Nikola Ðurišić tallied 16 points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. Ðurišić, who has scored 10-or-more points in 11 of his last 12 games, including in each of his last eight outings, came into the game averaging 15.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in the month of February.

Jordan Bowden paced College Park both in scoring and on the glass, tallying 17 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes.

A low scoring first quarter saw five different lead changes and neither team holding more than a seven-point lead, with Rio Grande gaining a slight 26-23 advantage at the end of the frame.

The Vipers inched their lead to double digits at multiple points in the second quarter, thanks to a 16-point, seven-rebound, five-assist first half from Daishan Nix, who led Rio Grande to a 52-43 lead at the half.

The Skyhawks battled in the third to keep the game within reach behind nine third quarter points from Bowden, and after creeping within single digits, the Vipers ended the half on a 6-0 run to take a 76-63 lead into the final frame.

After going down as many as 19 points, the Skyhawks rattled off 20-6 run to pull within five points of the Rio Grande lead with just under six minutes left in the game.

The Vipers would follow the Skyhawks' push with three triples, sending the lead back to double digits for good and ending in a 100-87 final.

The Vipers were led by the Anchorage, Alaska native in Nix, who collected the first triple-double of his career with a game-high 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes.

The Skyhawks take on Rio Grande in a rematch on Sunday, March 2 at 2:00 p.m. for 'Kids Day Presented by Ken Nugent', before embarking on a five-game road trip spanning from March 6 through March 16.

