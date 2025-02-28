Nix Obtains Triple-Double in Victory over College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (11-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, obtained a 100-87 victory over the College Park Skyhawks (12-10) on Friday night at Gateway Center Arena.

The first half of the game consisted of six ties and one lead change between the Vipers and Skyhawks. The first team to pull away were the Vipers in the second quarter with 9:37 on the clock and a score of 28-27. The team then hit a 10-0 which gave the Vipers the upper hand with a score of 38-27. RGV then proceeded to pick up its biggest lead of the half (13 points) at the 4:32 mark after setting the scoreboard at 44-31. The Vipers continued the momentum and closed the half with a 52-43 advantage.

RGV continued to dominate the second half of the game as the team picked up its biggest lead of the night by 19 points. The Vipers then proceeded to secure a 100-87 victory over College Park.

Daishen Nix dished out a triple-double consisting of 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Houston Rockets Two-Way's Jack McVeigh and N'Faly Dante contributed 20 and 14 points, respectively.

Jordan Bowden Paved the way for the Skyhawks with 17 points. Nikola Djurisic and Jarkel Joiner both had 16 points each.

On Sunday, March 2 both teams will face off one more time at 1:00 p.m. CST at Gateway Center Arena. The game may be streamed on www.NBAGLeague.com. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

