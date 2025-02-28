Mathias' 32-Point Performance Not Enough against Clippers

February 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Dakota Mathias puts up a shot for the Indiana Mad Ants

OCEANSIDE, Cal. - The Indiana Mad Ants hit the west coast Thursday night for the first of a two-game series with the San Diego Clippers. Despite a 32-point outburst from Dakota Mathias, the Mad Ants fell to the Clippers by a final score of 110-100. The Purdue alum went 7-for-11 from downtown and tied his season high in threes.

Thursday's game marked just the third ever matchup between the Clippers and Mad Ants. Jahlil Okafor scored the first points of the night. Kyle Mangas recorded a steal on defense, and he found a driving Okafor who finished with a one-handed dunk.

San Diego started the game on a 10-4 run. Dakota Mathias cut into the deficit with a close-range jumper halfway through the quarter. He was fouled on the play and made the free throw to complete the three-point play. On the next possession, Josiah-Jordan James knocked down a three-pointer to make it a two-point deficit.

In the final minutes of the quarter, the Mad Ants trailed 25-15. Ishmael Lane scored on a put-back layup to cut into the deficit. 30 seconds later, De'Vion Harmon drained a three-pointer to continue the comeback effort. At the end of the first quarter, Indiana trailed 25-20. Harmon and Mangas each had five points for Indiana.

Mathias scored the first points of the second quarter for the Mad Ants. The Purdue alum made a field goal from downtown giving him six points on the night. The basket cut the deficit back to two points. Indiana regained the lead a minute later after Obadiah Noel made a free throw worth two points.

Trailing 33-32 with 6:30 to go in the first half, McGriff put the Mad Ants back in front with a corner three. Two possessions later, Okafor was left wide open in the front court, and he finished with a one-handed dunk.

Down to 2:30 remaining in the second quarter, Mathias connected on a three-pointer giving him 11 points on the night. After some empty possessions, Indiana found themselves trailing 53-44 going into halftime. Mathias led the team with 11 first-half points.

Harmon scored the first points of the second half for the Mad Ants. About 90 seconds into the quarter, Harmon knocked down a corner three giving him 10 points for the game.

The Mad Ants fell behind by as much as 18 points in the third quarter. Indiana continued to battle back and brought the deficit to nine points. Mathias led the charge with a free throw worth three points, a conventional three-pointer and another one-for-three free throw in consecutive possessions. The Mad Ants trailed 83-74 heading into the fourth quarter. Mathias led all scorers with 23 points after three quarters of play.

Mathias scored the first points of the fourth quarter for Indiana. Following a couple empty possessions, the Purdue alum cut into the deficit with a three-pointer. Mathias made five of his first eight attempts from downtown.

The Mad Ants trailed 109-92 with 2:00 left in regulation. The club continued to fight back and trim the deficit. On back-to-back possessions, Mathias and Mangas made three-pointers to make it a 109-98 game with 1:24 to go. The Clippers held on for a 110-100 victory.

Notes

Final Score: 110-100

With the loss, the Mad Ants fall to 14-9 in the regular season (21-18 overall)

Mad Ants trailed 53-44 at halftime

14th double-double of the season for Jahlil Okafor

Leading Scorer: Dakota Mathias (32)

Leader in Rebounds: Jahlil Okafor (16)

Leader in Assists: Dakota Mathias (6)

Starting Five

De'Vion Harmon: 12 pts, 2 reb, ast

Kyle Mangas: 11 pts, reb, 5 ast

Dakota Mathias: 32 pts (7-11 3PT), 8 reb, 6 ast

Cameron McGriff: 16 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast

Jahlil Okafor: 10 pts, 16 reb, 3 ast

The Indiana Mad Ants will conclude their two-game series with the San Diego Clippers on Saturday, March 1st. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Mad Ants return home for back-to-back games on Monday, March 3rd and Tuesday, March 4th. Both games are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. Indiana welcomes the Raptors 905 on Monday and the Long Island Nets on Tuesday.

