Herd Wipe Out Raptors

February 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Raptors 905, 118-104.

Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Stanley Umude piloted the Herd with 33 points while Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with 22 points. James Akinjo posted his second double-double in a row with 20 points and 12 assists.

The top scorers for the Raptors 905 were Eugene Omoruyi with 23 points and Jared Rhoden with 20 points.

Stephen Thompson Jr. started the game by splashing a deep three to put the Herd on the board. Stanley Umude followed with a jump shot before the Raptors took over with seven points to go ahead. The teams traded the lead four times before the Herd secured two baskets in a row to put the Herd on top. Wisconsin remained one possession ahead until Stephen Thompson Jr. and Henry Ellenson combined for seven consecutive points to pull away. The 905 returned with three buckets to make it a one-point game at the break in favor of Wisconsin 25-24.

The Raptors converted the first possession of the second quarter to take the lead. Wisconsin was quick to answer, resulting in the teams alternating baskets over the next two minutes. At the eight-minute mark, a Raptors' three-pointer triggered seven straight points for the 905. Stanley Umude stopped the run by earning two points at the line. The Raptors knocked down one basket before the Herd orchestrated seven sequential points to make it a one-point game. Stanley Umude powered the Herd's comeback with a 10-3 run. The 905 outscored the Herd by four points to close the half, but Wisconsin held on to lead 58-55 at the break. Stanley Umude commanded the Herd with 17 points in the first half.

The Raptors opened the third quarter with a 6-3 streak to tie the game within the first two minutes. Stanley Umude and James Akinjo rebounded with back-to-back baskets to bring the Herd out of reach. The 905 answered each Herd basket, resulting in the lead fluctuating between two and five, until Wisconsin broke away with nine straight points by Henry Ellenson and Ade Murkey. The Herd closed the quarter with four baskets to hold a double-digit lead at the break, 94-84.

Henry Ellenson knocked down a shot beyond the arc to start the fourth quarter, but the Raptors countered with uninterrupted baskets to cut into their deficit. Wisconsin restored the double-figure advantage by converting the next two possessions. The 905 worked to within five points, but Stanley Umude stopped the comeback with a jump shot. James Akinjo and Ibou Badji followed with a basket each to pull the Herd ahead by eight. Wisconsin reinstated the double-digit edge, 113-102, at the one-minute mark. The Herd outscored the Raptors by three to close the game and secure the 118-104 win.

