Charge Bested in OT
February 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Charge (10-14) split a two-game set with the Grand Rapids Gold (11-13) after a 123-115 overtime defeat at the Van Andel Arena on Friday night.
Cleveland had seven double-digit scorers in the loss led by Eli Hughes scoring a team-best 26 points. Luke Travers had 15 points, 14 boards and eight assists. Emoni Bates scored 17 points with two steals, while JT Thor added 15 points and five rebounds. Off the bench, Jules Bernard scored 15, Feron Hunt had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Warith Alatishe had 12 points and seven rebounds in his Charge debut.
The Gold were paced by Trey Alexander's 29 points on 11-of-23 shooting. Will Richardson had 22 points, six boards, six assists and five steals for Grand Rapids. Tevian Jones came off the bench to score 22 points with eight rebounds and three steals.
The Charge begin a four-game homestand with their annual School Day on Wednesday, March 5 at 11:00 a.m.
