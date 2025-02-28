Rip City Remix Host Celebration of Hispanic and Latin Heritage on March 2

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix are proud to host the inaugural Hispanic and Latin Heritage Celebration event on Sunday, March 2 as the Remix take on the Mexico City Capitanes at 3 p.m. This celebration will be filled with exciting activities that showcase the local Hispanic and Latin community in Portland.

Oregon-based nonprofit Bilingual Basketball will be featured as the Community Partner of the game to highlight their dedication to providing bilingual and bicultural basketball experiences, fostering unity, equity and opportunity for young athletes in diverse communities. The organization leads with a focus on promoting cultural exchange and building inclusive basketball spaces that celebrate language and heritage.

Fans will have the opportunity to support Bilingual Basketball by spinning the Remix Prize Wheel, entering the Celebration Night Prize Raffle, stopping by the concourse table, or adding a donation at checkout when purchasing tickets.

Thanks to a generous donation from Tixr, the exclusive ticketing servicer of the Rip City Remix, 40 young athletes, their families and dedicated volunteers from Bilingual Basketball will be joining the celebration. This special opportunity brings the community together to honor the power of basketball, language and culture - all core to Bilingual Basketball's mission.

"We are very excited to host our first ever Hispanic and Latin Celebration game this weekend," said Omar Leary, Remix Community Manger. "We are proud to partner with organizations like Bilingual Basketball, as we continue our commitment to uplifting and celebrating the diverse communities that make up Rip City."

Fans in attendance can expect to see an exciting afternoon full of culturally inclusive activities. To kick off the action, Ivan Hernandez, Director of Community Development at the Hillsboro Hops and founder of Radio Bombero, will perform the National Anthem of Mexico prior to tip-off. At halftime, the Latino Network Dance Group will bring the court to life with a dynamic performance of traditional folkórico dance, celebrating the cultural roots of Latin America. To keep the energy high, DJ Lady X will spin records rooted in Hispanic culture, including reggaeton, batchata and more. There will also be collectible rally towels for each fan to help cheer on the Remix.

Fans can also engage with the Hillsboro Hops' Sonadores de Hillsboro, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión, as they activate in the Kids Zone with an information table, inflatable baseball game and appearances from their mascots.

The exclusive Rip City Remix x Bilingual Basketball crewneck, designed by artist Heldáy De La Cruz, will be available for purchase at the Rip City Clothing Pop-up on the main concourse for a limited time only. Additionally, fans can enjoy local food carts, including Tamale Boy and Cocina Mexico Lindo, near the main entrance to Chiles Center.

Tickets to attend the celebration are available now at RipCityRemix.com, with children's admission starting at $5. Free Parking is available for all fans at the University of Portland next to Chiles Center.

