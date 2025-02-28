Milwaukee Bucks Sign Pete Nance to Two-Way Contract
February 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Milwaukee Bucks, NBA affiliate of the Wisconsin Herd, have signed forward Pete Nance to a Two-Way contract.
Nance has appeared in 15 career NBA games with Philadelphia (2024-25) and Cleveland (2023-24). In 18 G League games (17 starts) with the Cleveland Charge and Delaware Blue Coats this season, the 6-10 forward averaged 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks in 33.1 minutes per game while shooting 38% from 3-point range on six 3-point field goal attempts per game. A native of Akron, Ohio, Nance played four collegiate seasons at Northwestern (2018-22) before transferring to North Carolina (2022-23) for his extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
In a related move, the Bucks have requested waivers on center Liam Robbins. Robbins appeared in 13 games with the Bucks this season. In 13 NBA G League games (seven starts) with the Wisconsin Herd, he averaged 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 assists in 20.3 minutes per game.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 28, 2025
- Nance Earns his Second Call-Up of Season - Cleveland Charge
- Milwaukee Bucks Sign Pete Nance to Two-Way Contract - Wisconsin Herd
- Mathias' 32-Point Performance Not Enough against Clippers - Indiana Mad Ants
- Bulls Topple Squadron for Third Consecutive Victory - Windy City Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.