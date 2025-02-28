South Bay Lakers Fall in Salt Lake City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The South Bay Lakers (6-15) fell to the Salt Lake City Stars (14-9) 123-114 Friday night at Maverik Center. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, currently on assignment, recorded his seventh regular-season performance in double figures and tallied 16 points, six rebounds, a season-high eight assists and one steal.

Forward Cole Swider led South Bay in the first quarter of play, accounting for 11 of the Lakers' 26 points. The Stars dominated the paint, scoring 18 in the key to finish the period with a six-point lead. The Lakers stayed close behind to end the first half trailing 63-57, finishing the second quarter with a basket made from deep by two-way center Christian Koloko. South Bay outscored Salt Lake City in the third period 33-32 to go into the final quarter with just a five-point deficit. The Stars did not let up in the final 12 minutes, however, as they held on to secure their sixth-straight victory.

Koloko scored a career-high 22 points to go with eight rebounds, one assist and a game-high four blocks. Swider tallied his third straight contest with double-figure points and finished the night with 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one block. Forward Stanley Johnson recorded 12 points, four rebounds and two assists while guard Sir'Jabari Rice notched 14 points off the bench with five rebounds, five assists and one steal.

Stars guard Isaiah Thomas scored a game-high 29 points to go along with one rebound, eight assists, two steals and one block. Two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe coupled 23 points and 18 rebounds with four assists, two steals and one block. A total of seven Stars players scored in double figures, including all five starters, along with guard Dereon Seabron and forward Keshawn Justice off the bench.

The South Bay Lakers continue their road trip and face the San Diego Clippers and Memphis Hustle before returning home to play the Motor City Cruise March 8 at 5 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center for Women's Appreciation Night. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

