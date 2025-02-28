Greensboro Swarm Knocks Down the Knicks on Friday Night

February 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm (14-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, secured a commanding 132-103 victory over the Westchester Knicks (14-10) at Novant Health Fieldhouse on Friday night.

MJ Walker Jr. led the Swarm with an impressive 28 points, knocking down eight three-pointers, while Reggie Perry contributed 27 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylen Sims recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Keyontae Johnson added 16 points and eight boards.

Westchester was paced by Chuma Okeke's 28 points and six boards in the loss, while Jacob Toppin contributed 24 points and six rebounds.

Despite trailing by 15 points early in the game, Greensboro took control heading into the half, outscoring the Knicks 69-58. The Swarm's dominance was evident as they outscored Westchester 56-44 inside the paint and shot an impressive 50% from beyond the arc.

The Greensboro Swarm looks to secure another win as the two teams meet again on Breast Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Novant Health, Saturday, March 1, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

