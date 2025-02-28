Mo Bamba Acquired by Birmingham Squadron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron today announced the team has claimed center Mo Bamba off waivers.

Bamba, a 7'0" product of the University of Texas, was selected sixth overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2018 NBA Draft and has since seen playing time for the Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers.

In his career, Bamba has appeared in 360 NBA games, averaging 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 16.8 minutes per contest. The New York City native averaged 12.6 minutes per game for the Clippers this season, scoring 4.6 points per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field.

The former McDonald's All-American was named Second-Team All-Big 12 in 2018, along with being named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and Big 12 All-Newcomer Team.

The Birmingham Squadron return home for Mardi Gras Night on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The game can be seen in Birmingham on My68 and nationally on NBAGLeague.com.

