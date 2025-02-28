Nance Earns his Second Call-Up of Season
February 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland Charge F/C Pete Nance has been signed by the Milwaukee Bucks to a two-way contract, the team announced today. The call-up is Nance's second of the 2024-25 season (Philadelphia 76ers).
Nance has played in 18 games this season for both Cleveland and Delaware, averaging 15.5 points on .478 shooting with 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks in 33.1 minutes per game. Nance joins Nae'Qwan Tomlin as Charge players to earn NBA call-up so far this season.
Cleveland is in Grand Rapids for a matchup versus the Gold tonight at 7:00 p.m.
