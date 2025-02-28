Gold Outpower the Charge in Thrilling Overtime Win 123-115

February 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (11-13) secured a 123-115 overtime win over the Cleveland Charge (10-14). The Gold started strong in the first quarter but surrendered the lead in the final minutes. With 13 seconds left, Trey Alexander's steal led to a Will Richardson layup, and cut Cleveland's lead to five at the end of the period. The Charge maintained control throughout the second quarter, sending the Gold into halftime trailing by 10.

A late fourth-quarter surge allowed Grand Rapids to reclaim the lead in a back-and-forth battle that ended with both teams tied at 115, forcing overtime. With a target score of 122, Will Richardson opened the extra period with two free throws before Tevian Jones sealed the victory with a game-winning layup.

Two-way player Trey Alexander led the Gold with 29 points, five assists, two rebounds, and two steals. Charles Bediako (15 points, 16 rebounds) and Gabe McGlothan (13 points, 11 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles, while Richardson (22 points, six rebounds, six assists, five steals) and Tevian Jones (22 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals) played key roles in securing the win.

Elijah Hughes paced the Charge with 26 points, while two-way player Luke Travers came close to a triple-double, finishing with 15 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists. Cleveland also had five other players in double figures, including Emoni Bates (17 pts), JT Thor (17 pts), Jules Bernard (15 pts), Warith Alatishe (12pts), and Feron Hunt (11pts).

The Gold will face off against the Maine Celtics on Tuesday March 4th at Van Andel Arena at 11:00 a.m. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+.

For media-related inquires and interview requests, contact Brittney DeLand at bwhitefield@nbagrandrapids.com or 248-563-8736. For more information on the Grand Rapids Gold, visit www.nbagrandrapids.com.

HIGHLIGHTS

Full Game

Box Score

Trey Alexander (29 pts)

Will Richardson (22 pts)

Tevian Jones (22 pts)

Charles Bediako (15 pts)

Jaylin Williams (14 pts)

Gabe McGlothan (13 pts)

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.