Osceola Magic Defeat Iowa Wolves, 125-101

February 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Osceola Magic defeated the Iowa Wolves, 125-101, on Friday night on Timberwolves Day, presented by the Iowa Lottery, in front of a season-best crowd of 8,109 fans at Wells Fargo Arena.

New Iowa (4-20) two-way Bones Hyland had a game-high 28 points in his debut to go with six assists, five steals and four rebounds. El Ellis chipped in 17 points off the bench while Trevor Keels had 15 points. Martez Brown posted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Osceola (11-9) was led by the tandem of two-way Mac McClung and Jalen Slawson who each scored 23 points. Javonte Smart scored 20 points to help Osceola's reserves finish with 50 points.

Hyland poured in 13 first-quarter points to help Iowa lead 33-27 after one quarter of action. The Magic put the Wolves into a large hole with a dominant second quarter outscoring them, 42-19, for a 69-52 halftime lead.

After halftime, Osceola kept Iowa at bay leading by as many as 26 points. In the game, the Magic controlled the glass with a 66-39 advantage, including pulling down 25 offensive rebounds.

Iowa begins a season-long six game road trip on Monday morning visiting the Salt Lake City Stars for an 11:30 a.m. CT game. The Wolves return to Wells Fargo Arena on March 24 for the first game in a two-game back-to-back series with the Texas Legends.

About The Iowa Wolves

The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, is one of 30 NBA G League teams affiliated with an NBA franchise. The Wolves play their home games in one of the best environments in the NBA G League at Wells Fargo Arena in Downtown Des Moines, Iowa. For more information visit www.iawolves.com.

