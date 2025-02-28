Osceola Magic Tame Wolves in Road Victory

February 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Osceola Magic (11-9) finished its three-game road trip with a 125-101 win over the Iowa Wolves (4-20) on Friday night. Jalen Slawson scored 17 of his season-high 23 points in the first half to push the Magic out ahead early. Mac McClung matched Slawson's scoring output with 23 points of his own.

Newly signed two-way guard Bones Hyland led the Wolves with 28 points, six assists, four rebounds and five steals. Martez Brown had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Iowa.

It was a total team effort for the Magic in their win. Myron Gardner and Chris Walker recorded their first double-doubles of the season. Gardner scored 10 points and added a career-high 15 rebounds. Walker recorded 10 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. In his first game back since the FIBA AmeriCup Qualifiers, Javonte Smart tallied 20 points.

Up Next:

The Magic return to Osceola Heritage Park on Sun. Mar. 2 to face the Windy City Bulls. Tipoff will be at 3 p.m. ET on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBAGLeague.com. The Magic will be hosting Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by Suncoast Credit Union. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Swish bobblehead clock upon entry. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

In Case You Missed It:

The 2025 AmeriCup Qualifiers were held between Feb. 20-23 and three Osceola Magic players represented their countries in the event. Alex Morales played for Puerto Rico while Javonte Smart and former big man Robert Baker represented Team USA.

(courtesy of USA Basketball)

Community Corner:

To celebrate its upcoming Teacher Appreciation Night on Sun. Mar. 2, the Osceola Magic players and front office staff visited eight School District of Osceola County elementary schools this week to share the 'Magic of Reading'.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Suncoast Credit Union for being the presenting sponsor for the team's Teacher Appreciation Night on Sun. Mar. 2 against the Windy City Bulls.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.