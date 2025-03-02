Squadron Tip off Homestand with Victory over Delaware
March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron started its eight-game homestand with a decisive 111-91 win over the Delaware Blue Coats, NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday afternoon at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.
Double-doubles by newly-acquired center Mo Bamba (16 points, 14 rebounds) and Josh Oduro (16 points, 12 rebounds) helped lead Birmingham (8-15) to its third win in the last four games.
Two-way forward Keion Brooks Jr. and guard Izaiah Brockington each scored 22 points to pace the Squadron, while two-way guard Lester Quinones scored 19.
Nineteen points off the Delaware (9-16) bench by Marcus Bagley led the way for the Blue Coats, and 17 from University of Alabama alum Alex Reese helped the visitors as well.
--Birmingham returns to Legacy Arena at the BJCC to take on Delaware once again on Tuesday for an 11 a.m. tip-off. The Squadron are anticipating over 4,500 local students to be in attendance and the game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on ESPN+.
The Squadron hold a 1-1 record against Delaware on the season.
For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.
