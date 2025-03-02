Austin Spurs Acquire Tre King
March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have acquired forward Tre King from the available player pool.
King, 6-7/230, has appeared in 13 games this season for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.
The Lexington, Kentucky, native played three seasons at Iowa State (2021-24), averaging 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 21.2 minutes over 60 games. Prior to Iowa State, King spent three seasons at Eastern Kentucky University (2018-21), where he averaged 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 23.4 minutes across 92 games.
King will be available for Austin when they host the Westchester Knicks at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, March 4 with tipoff at 11 a.m. CT.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 2, 2025
- Bulls Fall on the Road against Osceola - Windy City Bulls
- Santa Cruz Warriors' Rally Falls Short in 125-117 Loss to Memphis Hustle - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Mcveigh, Dante and Allen Put up 75 Points to Defeat Skyhawks - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Austin Spurs Acquire Tre King - Austin Spurs
- Legends Sign Guard Garrett Denbow - Texas Legends
- New Orleans Pelicans Sign Lester Quiñones to Two-Way Contract - Birmingham Squadron
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Kids Day Presented by Ken Nugent' against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers - College Park Skyhawks
- College Park Skyhawks Center Tony Bradley Signs 10-Day Contract with the Indiana Pacers - College Park Skyhawks
- Cavaliers Sign Nae'Qwan Tomlin to Two-Way Contract - Cleveland Charge
- Mad Ants Stumble in San Diego Road Trip Finale - Indiana Mad Ants
- Stockton Kings Defeat Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sneaker Night - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Legends Fall Short in Close Battle Against Long Island Nets - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.