Austin Spurs Acquire Tre King

March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have acquired forward Tre King from the available player pool.

King, 6-7/230, has appeared in 13 games this season for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.

The Lexington, Kentucky, native played three seasons at Iowa State (2021-24), averaging 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 21.2 minutes over 60 games. Prior to Iowa State, King spent three seasons at Eastern Kentucky University (2018-21), where he averaged 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 23.4 minutes across 92 games.

King will be available for Austin when they host the Westchester Knicks at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, March 4 with tipoff at 11 a.m. CT.

