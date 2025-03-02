Legends Hold off Long Island in High-Scoring Battle
March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (8-15) bounced back with a 122-118 victory over the Long Island Nets (11-13) in a tightly contested Sunday afternoon matchup at Comerica Center.
The Legends got off to a hot start, setting the tone with a 35-point first quarter, but Long Island responded with a strong second period to take a halftime lead. Texas regained control in the third and held off the Nets in the final frame for the win.
Brandon Williams led the Legends with 34 points, adding 7 assists and 4 rebounds. Max Fiedler recorded a career-high 22 points while dominating the glass with 12 boards. Zhaire Smith put up 19 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds, and Jazian Gortman orchestrated the offense with 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists.
Long Island's Tyson Etienne led the Nets in scoring with 32 points, while Drew Timme posted 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.
The Legends hit the road for back-to-back matchups against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday, March 6th, at 7:00 PM CT. Fans can tune in live on KFAA and UEN.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
