Legends Fall Short in Close Battle Against Long Island Nets

March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (7-15) fell to the Long Island Nets (11-12) in a tightly contested matchup at Comerica Center, 110-103.

Despite a strong opening quarter, the Legends couldn't sustain their momentum as the Nets controlled the middle frames to secure the win. The Legends came out firing, taking a 35-28 lead after the first quarter behind efficient shooting from Jazian Gortman and Jarod Lucas. However, Long Island responded with a dominant second quarter, outscoring Texas 33-21 to take a five-point advantage into halftime.

Jazian Gortman led the Legends with an impressive double-double performance, tallying 30 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds. Phillip Wheeler added 20 points and four rebounds, while Jarod Lucas also contributed 20 points with four three-pointers. Max Fiedler controlled the glass with a game-high 13 rebounds and six points.

For Long Island, Tosan Evbuomwan led the way with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists, while Drew Timme also posted 22 points and 12 rebounds. Terry Roberts added in nine assists and 14 points.

The Legends will look to bounce back Sunday afternoon in a rematch against Long Island. Tip-off is set for 3:30 PM CT, and fans can catch all the action live on KFAA and UEN.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 2, 2025

Legends Fall Short in Close Battle Against Long Island Nets - Texas Legends

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.