Bulls Fall on the Road against Osceola

March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell 101-132 to the Osceola Magic on Sunday afternoon. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller led Windy City with 27 points, adding nine rebounds for a near double-double.

Bulls guard Jordan Hall recorded 20 points and five made three-pointers. Hall also tallied four assists and two blocks in the loss.

Osceola started the matchup energized, leading by eight at the end of the first quarter, despite Miller tallying 13 in the opening period. The Magic extended their lead to double digits at halftime, shooting above 50% from the field and beyond the arc, and outrebounding the Bulls by six boards. Osceola broke the game open in the third, winning the frame by 22 points. The Magic then coasted in the fourth, with guard/forward Jarrett Culver notching 13 points.

Magic forward Myron Gardner topped all scorers with 30 points, going 13-16 from the floor. Culver joined Gardner with 20+, ending the matchup with 28 points off the bench. Both players also brought in 12 rebounds apiece, putting up double-doubles.

Windy City falls to 9-16 with the loss while the Magic improve to 12-9.

The Bulls stay in Florida for the second game of the back-to-back against Osceola on Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00pm CT and the game will be broadcast on Roku.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.