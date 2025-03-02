Cavaliers Sign Nae'Qwan Tomlin to Two-Way Contract

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin to a two-way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Tomlin (6-8, 205) signed a 10-day contract with the team on February 10th and appeared in three games for the Cavaliers. Tomlin has also appeared in 37 games (23 starts) this season for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers' exclusively owned and operated NBA G League affiliate, averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks in 28.4 minutes. On February 7th versus the Westchester Knicks, he scored a G-League career-high 37 points on 13-24 (.541) shooting from the field, a career-high five made three-pointers to go with 11 rebounds and four blocks in 41 minutes.

A native of Harlem, New York, Tomlin went undrafted after playing collegiately at Memphis (2023-24), Kansas State (2022-23), Chipola College in the NJCAA (2020-22) and Monroe Community College (2019-20). In 57 games (45 starts) at the Division I level, including an Elite Eight appearance with Kansas State, he averaged 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.04 steals and 1.04 blocks in 27.0 minutes. During his senior season at Memphis, Tomlin played in 21 games (11 starts) with averages of 14.1 points on .601 shooting from the field, 6.0 rebounds and 1.14 blocks in 26.7 minutes. He also appeared in five games as a member of the Cavaliers 2024 Summer League team.

In a related move, the team has waived forward JT Thor, who appeared in nine games this season for the Cavaliers and 24 games (22 starts) with the Cleveland Charge. Thor was signed as a two-way player with the Cavaliers on September 9.

