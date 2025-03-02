Mad Ants Stumble in San Diego Road Trip Finale

March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OCEANSIDE, Cal. - The Indiana Mad Ants concluded their two-game series with the San Diego Clippers Saturday night. The Mad Ants could not avenge their game-one loss on Thursday night. Despite a double-double performance from Cameron McGriff, and 22 points from Dakota Mathias, San Diego clinched a 118-103 victory.

Kyle Mangas scored the first points of the night. On their first possession, Mangas knocked down a mid-range jumper. Jahlil Okafor was credited with an assist on the play.

The Mad Ants trailed 12-10 with 6:30 to go in the first quarter. Cameron McGriff tied the game with a finger roll layup. On the next possession, Okafor drew a shooting foul and made the one-for-two free throw attempt.

Trailing 21-20, Indiana regained the lead with 2:30 to go in the quarter. Ishmael Lane grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a putback layup. He was fouled on the play and converted the and-one opportunity. Next time down the floor, De'Vion Harmon was fouled, and he made his one-for-two free throw attempt.

San Diego outscored Indiana 11-0 over the final two minutes of the quarter and held a 32-25 lead heading into the second quarter. Harmon, Lane and Mathias each had five first quarter points for the Mad Ants.

Mangas scored the first points of the second quarter for the Mad Ants. The Indiana native attacked the paint and scored with a close-range shot. The field goal was his second of the night.

The Mad Ants trailed by as much as 16 points during the second quarter. Indiana battled back and made it an eight-point game with 1:30 to go in the first half. The two clubs traded baskets down the stretch and the Clippers had a 57-48 lead entering halftime. Okafor led the Mad Ants with 14 first-half points.

McGriff scored the first points of the second half. The veteran forward knocked down a mid-range jumper on the first possession of the third quarter. For McGriff, the field goal gave him eight points for the game.

Halfway through the quarter, the Mad Ants trailed 69-60. Josiah-Jordan James trimmed the lead with a mid-range jumper. For James, it was his first points of the night.

The remainder of the third quarter saw San Diego dominate on both sides of the ball. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Mad Ants trailed 83-64. Okafor led the team with 14 points through three quarters.

Obadiah Noel scored the first points of the fourth quarter for the Mad Ants. The Maryland native drove the lane and scored with a finger roll layup. On the next possession, Mathias drained a three-pointer giving him 13 points on the night.

The fourth quarter saw both clubs trading points throughout. Some highlights of the quarter for the Mad Ants included a four-point play from Dakota Mathias and a three-pointer from Keisei Tominaga. The Clippers secured the victory by a final score of 118-103.

Notes

Final Score: 118-103

With the loss, the Mad Ants fall to 14-10 in the regular season (21-19 overall)

Mad Ants trailed 57-48 at halftime

Mathias: Converted 4th four-point play of the season in 4th quarter

Leading Scorer: Dakota Mathias (22)

Leader in Rebounds: Cameron McGriff (10)

Leader in Assists: Jahlil Okafor (5)

Starting Five

De'Vion Harmon: 9 pts, reb, ast

Kyle Mangas: 13 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast

Dakota Mathias: 22 pts, 4 reb, ast

Cameron McGriff: 11 pts, 10 reb

Jahlil Okafor: 14 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast

The Indiana Mad Ants return home for back-to-back games on Monday, March 3rd and Tuesday, March 4th. Both games are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. Indiana welcomes the Raptors 905 on Monday and the Long Island Nets on Tuesday. Following the brief homestand, the Mad Ants hit the road to face the Delaware Blue Coats (76ers affiliate) on Sunday, March 9th at 2:00 p.m. ET.

