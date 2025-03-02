Skyhawks Fall in Second Set to Rio Grande Valley 126-108

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (12-11) dropped the second meeting of a two-game set against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (12-10) on 'Kids Day presented by Ken Nugent' Sunday afternoon, 126-108.

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Dominick Barlow recorded his seventh double-double between the Showcase Cup and regular season, notching team highs of 26 points and 10 rebounds, to go along with two assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Jarkel Joiner netted 19 points off the bench (7-15FGM, 5-10 3FGM), including 14 points in the fourth quarter, marking the second-year guard's highest scoring quarter of his career.

Atlanta Hawks two-way guard Keaton Wallace was not far behind Joiner, collecting 17 points, seven assists, and four rebounds in 36 minutes.

Rio Grande Valley started the game off perfect from the field, jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead. The Vipers would extend their lead to 33-25 at the end of the first frame.

The Vipers continued their hot shooting into the second quarter, pushing their lead to 64-47 at the end of the half, behind 10-22 shooting from deep, five of which came from Teddy Allen, who netted 19 first half points on 5-7 from behind the arc.

The third quarter saw similar action, as Rio Grande Valley pushed the lead to 97-76 at the end of the third. Nikola Ðurišić netted all eight of his points in the third, while Barlow and Wallace both chipped in seven.

Jarkel Joiner opened the final quarter with an 8-0 run of his own, creeping into the Rio Grande Valley lead. Threes by Wallace and Jordan Bowden cut the lead down to 14 for College Park, but Rio Grande Valley responded and closed the game with a 126-108 victory.

The Vipers were led by Houston Rockets two-way forward Jack McVeigh, who poured in a game-high 27 points behind five made triples. Allen finished with 26 points, while Rockets two-way center N'Faly Dante collected a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double.

The Skyhawks now embark on a five-game road trip spanning from March 6 through March 16, with stops at Raptors 905 (March 6 and 7), Delaware (March 11 and 13) and Capital City (March 16).

