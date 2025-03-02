Stockton Kings Defeat Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sneaker Night

March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (16-7), bested the Sioux Falls Skyforce (12-12), 117-98, Saturday evening at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Stockton Kings two-way forward Isaiah Crawford led all scorers with a career-high 25 points. Kings guard Devin Carter is on assignment with Stockton and followed Crawford with 24 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Two-way forward Isaac Jones notched his sixth double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Center Skal Labissière dropped 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while two-way guard Mason Jones posted 13 points.

Sioux Falls Skyforce center Malik Williams put up 18 points. Guard Alondes Williams recorded 17 points and two-way guard Isaiah Stevens added 10 points.

After tying the game seven-all in the first quarter, the Kings ended the first frame with a 26-24 advantage. Stockton led 43-38 with 4:26 left in the second quarter, ending the half on a 13-4 run and leading 56-42. Stockton led by as much as 27 points in the second half and averaged 50.0% or better from the field for three out of four quarters. The Kings beat the Skyforce 117-98, marking the fifth occurrence in the regular season that the Kings have held their opponent under 100 points.

The Stockton Kings will face the Valley Suns (14-10) at Adventist Health Arena on Tuesday, March 4 at 7:00 PM PST. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+.

For more information, visit StocktonKings.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.